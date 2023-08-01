Guwahati: A farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The incident was reported from the Kurung village of West Garo Hills late Monday night.

The victim, Milendro Momin, was keeping watch over his paddy field with two other family members when they spotted the elephants approaching.

They tried to chase the elephants away, but the jumbos turned around to give chase.

Also Read: Assam: Opposition parties condemn Bajrang Dal arms training

They caught up with Momin and trampled him to death.

The incident took place close to the border with Assam, which is a frequented area for elephants in search of food.

Also Read: Assam: Ahead of Independence Day, police foils ULFA-I’s recruitment bid

This is the second elephant attack in the Garo Hills region in the past week.

On Sunday, a 4-year-old child and her mother were attacked by another group of wild elephants in the Cherengpara area of Gasuapara in South Garo Hills.

Both escaped with their lives, but sustained serious injuries and had to be brought to Tura for medical treatment.