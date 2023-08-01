Guwahati: Assam opposition parties on Tuesday strongly condemned the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal for organizing a camp where firearms training was imparted to over 350 youths at a school in Assam’s Darrang district last month.

Trinamool Congress Assam Chief Ripun Bora said, “It is not at all justified and there is no provision in our constitution to impart firearms training to the youths of the country. Arms are a life-threatening weapon and imparting training to the youths on its use is not allowed by the law. It is questionable and condemnable that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is still silent on the matter.”

“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma bulldozed several madrassas on the ground that jihadi activities had been taking place there, but now I would like to question him on why he is not taking any action against the organizers of the camp when there is enough evidence and video footage of the firearms training in the presence of the public is available,” he said.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur man accused of duping several people posing as cop

“The BJP is now trying to terrorize the people across the country and divide them in the name of religion and riding on it, they want to contest the upcoming general elections slated to be held next year,” Bora added.

On the other hand, All India United Democratic Front senior leader Aminul Islam said, “The agenda of the saffron party is against love jihad, so such training camps are being organized. The hate speech which the organizers gave during the camp makes it clear that they are enjoying the full support of the government.”

Islam questioned how the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal got permission to organize such a camp where handling of firearms training had been given.

Also Read: Assam: Ahead of Independence Day, police foils ULFA-I’s recruitment bid

“Anyone can give physical training, but training on handling firearms is not at all acceptable. This kind of practice never prevailed in Assam before. The motive is to bring a division between the Hindu and Muslim communities. As the general elections are nearing, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP, and Bajrang Dal have been trying for a division between both the communities so that there is polarization of votes,” Islam said.

On Monday, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing around 350 youths being allegedly imparted arms training at a school in Mornoi village in the state’s Darrang district. The training camp took place between July 24-30.

The members of Bajrang Dal allegedly received training in different forms of martial arts, handling of firearms, and survival skills, besides learning lessons on quick thinking, politics, and spirituality.