Guwahati: A man from Tezpur has been accused of posing as a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam Police and embezzling huge of money from people in the state.

As per reports, the accused, Munindra Konwar cheated several people in the context of availing them of liquor shop licenses.

Konwar allegedly used a police uniform and a luxury car to create the impression that he was a genuine police officer.

He is also alleged to have used his “connections” with the Assam Chief Minister’s Office to convince people that he could help them obtain liquor shop licenses.

Several complaints have been filed against Konwar at various police stations.

He is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, said a source.

This is not the first time that Konwar has been accused of fraud.

In 2017, he was arrested on charges of cheating at least 36 youths with promises to facilitate food supply contracts in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.