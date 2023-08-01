GUWAHATI: The police in Assam have foiled a bid of the ULFA-I to recruit new cadres in the outfit ahead of the Independence Day.

This has come to light following the arrest of a former cadre of ULFA-I in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The arrested ULFA-I cadre has been identified as Surajit Gogoi from Pengeri area in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Former ULFA-I cadre Surajit Gogoi was entrusted with the task of recruiting new members for the outfit by the organisation from various parts of Tinsukia district in Assam.

Also read: Assam: IIT Guwahati develops 3D cost-effective device for rapid diagnosis of urinary tract

According to Assam police, Surajit Gogoi was in the final stage of enlisting at least 17 youths from Tinsukia district of Assam into the ULFA-I.

It may be mentioned here that Gogoi was arrested by the police following inputs from previously arrested linkmen of ULFA-I.