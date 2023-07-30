PASIGHAT: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to honour “Unsung Heroes” of the state posthumously by felicitating them with State Government Citation and Medal of Honour on the event of Independence Day this year.

As per the decision, the Arunachal Pradesh government will honour as many as 219 Unsung Heroes of the frontier state, who had sacrificed their lives in fighting with the British rulers during the pre-independent period.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had constituted a state level Core Committee for Unsung Heroes to deal with the issues of Unsung Heroes including martyrs and freedom fighters.

The five-member Core Committee led by Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein as its chairman, includes the state’s education minister Taba Tedir, adviser to CM Tai Tagak, Rajiv Gandhi University vice-chancellor (Doimukh) Professor Saket Kuchwaha and the state’s Secretary of transport, Dani Salu as member secretary.

The Core Committee by its letter vide No. Secy (AP)-MS/CC/2021-22/06 dated 25th July, 2023 instructed Deputy Commissioners of concerning districts for organizing felicitation programs with consultation to local MLAs and ministers and honour the Unsung Heroes by inviting their family members on the event of Independence Day celebration.

Also read: Arunachal: Heavy rains trigger landslides, block Pasighat-Pangin highway

It also prepared a district-wise list of the heroes to be felicitated posthumously on the event. The list includes 18 Heroes, 78 Martyrs and 123 Freedom Fighters.

As per the list, Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh has the highest of 38 Heroes, while the figures for Lower Dibang Valley is 37 and Longding district is 29.

Lohit and Upper Subansiri districts each have recorded one hero and capital district Papum Pare so has only 2 heroes to honour.

East Siang district of Central Arunachal so far has recorded 28 heroes including eight in each Pasighat and Ruksin subdivisions, besides 28 heroes in Mebo subdivision.

As per Arunachal Pradesh government record, the heroes selected for honour on the ensuing Independence Day were involved with different events such as “Aka Supremacy in the Foothills of Balipara”, “Anglo Aka War 1883-1884”, “Miri Mission 1911-12”, “Dipa Congress Movement”, “Attack on Captain Hamilton Vetch-1848”, “Anglo-Adi War (1911-1912, 1858-1859 and 1894)”, “Mishmi Resistance against British Incursion”, “Anglo-Tai Khamti War 1839”, “Anglo-Singpho War (1828, 1830, 1835 and 1843)”, “Attempted Colonial Subjugation of the Wancho”, which occurred in the frontier state during pre-independent period.