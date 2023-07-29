Pasighat: Heavy rains in the Siang region of Arunachal Pradesh have triggered landslides and rockslides at several portions along the Pasighat-Pangin highway, disrupting road communication between the two towns.

The landslides have occurred at several locations, including Kardong, Lelek, Kalamati (Dura Korong), Sirki, Rengging, and Rottung. The highway has also been eroded by rainwater flowing down from hill peaks, making it risky for vehicular traffic.

The Siang district administration has issued a travel advisory asking commuters to avoid the Pasighat-Pangin highway until further notice. The advisory also advises commuters to take alternative routes, such as the Aalo-Bam-Likabali road or the Yingkiong-Mariyang-Pasighat road.

The district administration has also warned commuters not to travel along the highways of Siang region during night hours or early morning for the rainy days.

The landslides have caused major inconvenience for commuters, and have also isolated several rural areas of the district. The highway authority is working to clear the landslides and restore road communication, but it is expected to take several days to complete the work.

In a separate incident, a Tata Nexon vehicle was washed away by a turbulent stream near Pongging bridge on Friday. The driver and other riders luckily escaped in the accident.

The district administration has urged people to be careful and avoid unnecessary travel during the monsoon season.