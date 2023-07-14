NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: An alert has been sounded, as a part of preventive measures, to ward off a possible communal clash between the Kukis and Meiteis from Manipur residing in Delhi.

The office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of special branch, Delhi police dispatched a message to all concerned departments and district commissioners in the national capital in regards to the possible communal clashes between people belonging to the Kuki and Meitei communities from Manipur.

The message states the locations where people belonging to the Meitei and Kuki communities from Manipur are residing in Delhi.

Most of them are residing in the areas of Munirka, Safdarjung Enclave, Kishangarh, Patel Chest, Vijay Nagar, Buran, Mukherjee Nagar, Sunlight Colony, Nehru Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Shanti Nikentan, JNU hostel, DU main campus and Rajouri Garden.

The precautionary measures have been taken in the backdrop of ongoing communal violence that started on May 3 between the two communities costing over 130 lives, displacing 60,000 people, and burning down over 6000 houses in Manipur.

The message also states that input has been received that the people of both communities residing in Delhi may clash and attack each other, which may create a law and order situation.