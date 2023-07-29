Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Digitization and preservation for low resources Tawra language of Arunachal Pradesh and machine translation.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA as per norms

Qualification : B. Tech in CSE/IT

How to apply : Candidates may send the self attested documents along with filled application form

in the prescribed format by email to sambyo.koj@gmail.com on or before 17th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

