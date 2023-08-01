Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that boundary issues among the states in the Northeast region are “nearing amicable resolution”.

“Not just insurgency, we had infighting. Ad hoc formation of northeastern states by Congress meant states were fighting with states on boundary issues for 50 years or more. Most such matters involving Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya & Nagaland are nearing amicable resolution,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

He has alleged that the Northeast region has suffered from “geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development” for 70 years due to the previous “Congress governments’ intentional ploys to divide and rule”.

Sarma further claimed that several conflicts in the region that lasted for 70 years were “resolved” in nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“Be it the Bodo, Karbi conflict in Assam; the issues of Brus in Mizoram or the NLFT insurgency in Tripura, many such discords have been extinguished under the leadership of Hon PM,” Sarma said. In the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “extensively focused on connecting and uniting the region, he said.

“The relentless focus on connectivity is not restricted to building physical linkages but winning the faith of the people by cementing emotional linkages,” the chief minister said in a series of tweets.

Sarma also said PM Modi visited the north-east region “60 times and his council of ministers 400 times” in the last nine years.

“No Central Government, since 1947, has invested so much political capital in a region, where some states send just one MP to the Lok Sabha”, he wrote on the microblogging site.”

