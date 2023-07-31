Guwahati: The Darrang Police in Assam have registered a case regarding the recent arms training exercise organised by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal in Mangaldoi.

The police filed a case under Indian Penal Code section 153A/34 related to the video of the training by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mangaldai.

It may be mentioned that Mangaldoi is the headquarters of the Darrang district of Assam.

According to reports, arms and weapons training was given to at least 400 youths from different parts of Assam in the programme organised by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.

The four-day training exercise began on July 27 and culminated on Sunday (July 30).

The arms training camp of the Bajrang Dal was organised at a school campus in Mangaldoi under Darrang district of Assam, which is located only 100 kilometre away from state capital Guwahati.

Besides arms training, the participating youths were also given training in martial arts, swords, survival skills, hand-to-hand combat and Vedic rituals.

According to sources, retired personnel of central armed forces imparted training to the participating youths of Assam.