Guwahati: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek on Friday said that any law that may be against any community or religion should be opposed while expressing his views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Hek, who is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighted the importance of avoiding legislation that targets specific religious or communal groups.

While acknowledging the topic of the UCC, he stated that it is currently premature for him to provide a definitive opinion, as experts are still assessing its feasibility and applicability in the country.

Hek’s comments came in response to the state BJP vice president, Bernard Marak, who had earlier defended the UCC. Hek said that individuals are entitled to their own opinions, including Marak, and as a political leader, he respects their right to express differing viewpoints.

He further claimed that he does not possess the authority to challenge the opinions of others.