SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to contest from both the Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya in the 2024 general elections.

This was stated by senior Meghalaya BJP leader and state minister AL Hek.

AL Hek said that the BJP, most likely, put candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya – Shillong and Tura.

“BJP will contest (the Lok Sabha polls). We intend to put up candidates both for Shillong and Tura,” Meghalaya minister AL Hek said while speaking to reporters.

Hek also ruled out any hiccups for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to debacles in some of the recently held assembly elections.