Shillong: A new species of long-horned beetle has been identified by researchers in Meghalaya.

The findings were made by Amit Rana, Assistant Zoologist at the North Eastern Regional Centre, Zoological Survey of India, and Lobeno Mozhui from the Department of Zoology, Nagaland University.

Their research, which extensively studied the physical characteristics and taxonomy of the collected specimens, has been published in the renowned international journal of Entomology, Halteres, Volume 13.

The newly documented species, named Oplatocera (Epioplatocera) oberthuri, belongs to the family Cerambycidae, commonly known as long-horned beetles, within the order Coleoptera.

This particular species was discovered in various locations within the East Khasi Hills District, including Risa colony, Madanrting, Nongrah, and Mawblei. Remarkably, it is the first time this species has been officially recorded in the state, although it has been reported in a few other states of India previously.

While Oplatocera oberthuri has been confirmed to exist in neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, and China, its presence in Meghalaya is a significant addition to its known distribution range.

Distinguishing features of this long-horned beetle include two slanting blackish-brown bands positioned on either side of the forewings, arranged side by side.

The body colouration is a striking cinnamon brown, and it possesses a characteristic pair of long antennae protruding from the head region. With a medium body length, this species displays the typical traits observed in long-horned beetles.

Locating and capturing long-horned beetles can be a challenging task due to their non-gregarious nature and lack of specific habitat preferences.

However, based on their findings, the researchers believe that the distribution of Oplatocera oberthuri likely extends to other districts within the state.

They suggest that further research and expeditions in the field could lead to the collection of additional specimens belonging to this specific species from other districts in Meghalaya in the future.