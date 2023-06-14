Guwahati: In a significant development, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrived in Guwahati to take over the investigation into the suspicious death case of Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

The decision to transfer the case from the CID Assam to the CBI came after the visit of Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to the CBI office in New Delhi on June 12.

Under the supervision of DIG Lovely Katiyar, the CBI team from Delhi reached Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The transfer of the case was initiated by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who directed the DGP to take necessary steps in this regard.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s directive, DGP GP Singh visited the CBI office in New Delhi to discuss the transfer of SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case and seek the CBI’s intervention.

During his visit to the CBI office, DGP Singh held talks with top CBI officials, expressing hope that the case would be transferred to the CBI after their discussions. The move to involve the CBI indicates the government’s commitment to ensuring a fair and impartial investigation into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha’s mysterious death raised suspicions, prompting the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.