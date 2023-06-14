Guwahati: In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly taken over the investigation of the death case of Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

The decision to transfer the case from the CID Assam to the premier investigating agency came after Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh visited the CBI office in New Delhi on June 12.

The visit by the Assam DGP was aimed at discussing the transfer of SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case and seeking the CBI’s intervention.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had directed the DGP to initiate the transfer process.

“On the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, I will be visiting the CBI office on June 12. We will hold talks with top CBI officials in New Delhi. Hopefully, SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case will be transferred to CBI after the discussions,” said Assam DGP GP Singh while speaking to the media.

Earlier, on May 20, Assam DGP GP Singh officially recommended the transfer of investigations for all four cases registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to the CBI.

This recommendation came after a thorough review of the case and discussions with CID Assam and senior police officers.

The CBI’s involvement is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the investigation and provide additional resources to expedite the process. The CBI investigation was demanded by Junmoni’s mother to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation.

Currently, the probe into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha is being conducted by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police.

On Tuesday (June 06), the CID of Assam police summoned two under-scanner cops – Abhajyoti Rabha and Rupjyoti Kalita – for questioning in the Junmoni Rabha death case.

It may be mentioned here that Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on May 19, filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in the Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a thorough probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.