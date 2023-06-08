Guwahati: Almost three weeks after the suspicious death of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, a team of forensic science experts reportedly joined the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam on Wednesday to assist in the investigation.

The team, accompanied by CID officials, arrived at the accident site to examine the crashed four-wheeler that SI Junmoni Rabha had been driving on the night of May 16 and 17.

Their examination aimed to determine any possible fault in road construction or any other factor that may have contributed to the accident.

However, no official statement has been released, and there has been no media interaction regarding their findings.

On Tuesday, Abhajyoti Rabha and Rupjyoti Kalita appeared at the CID office for questioned by the investigating officers. Their names had surfaced during the investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha

Some reports state that the two officials were confronted by Junmoni Rabha’s mother during the proceedings.

Following the encounter, Junmoni’s mother expressed her loss of faith in the government and the police, citing a lack of a fair investigation due to the involvement of police officials.

She described her days as being incredibly difficult.

It is also worth noting that the truck driver involved in the accident that claimed the life of Junmoni Rabha on May 16 was granted bail last month. The driver had surrendered to the CID of Assam Police during the ongoing investigation and was subsequently arrested.

A case under Sections 279/427/304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the truck driver, Sumit Kumar Pal, for the head-on collision with the vehicle carrying Junmoni Rabha.