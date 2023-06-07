GUWAHATI: The case relating to the death of Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha will be handed over to the central bureau of investigation (CBI) soon.

This was stated by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday (June 06) while briefing media in Pathsala.

Currently, the probe into the death of SI Junmoni Rabha is being conducted by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police.

On Tuesday (June 06), the CID of Assam police summoned two under scanner cops – Abhajyoti Rabha and Rupjyoti Kalita – for questioning in the Junmoni Rabha death case.

It may be mentioned here that Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on May 19, filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a through probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.