Guwahati: Two suspected poachers sustained injuries during a firing incident that took place at the Musalpur Division area of Manas National Park in Assam on Wednesday.

The injured individuals have been identified as Dharmendra Vari and Gopal Bahadur Magar, both residents of Baksa district.

The incident took place based on a specific tip-off, prompting a search operation led by Forest Officials.

Also Read: Assam: 16 bogies of goods train derail in Boko

During the operation, the forest team traced the suspected poachers inside the restricted area of the forest.

Also Read: Assam: Man injured in leopard attack in Golaghat

While the forest team had asked them to surrender, they did not and hence the forest officials had to opt for “controlled firing”. During the firing, the accused persons sustained bullet injuries to their backs and hands.

They were subsequently apprehended and have been admitted to Barpeta Medical College for treatment.

The search operation also yielded significant discoveries, as five handmade guns, several live cartridges, and a stash of wild boar meat were recovered from the poachers.