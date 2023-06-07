Guwahati: Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday stated that students who did not pass the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination will be required to take re-admission in Class 10 to sit for the exam again.

The minister shared this information through a tweet and directed students to refer to the notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

In his tweet, Minister Pegu wrote, “Students who didn’t pass in the HSLC Examination, 2023 are required to take re-admission in Class X for regular classes. Then only they will be allowed to appear in the subsequent examination. Please go through the following notification by SEBA.”

Furthermore, Minister Pegu clarified that students will be allowed to seek re-admission in the same schools where they appeared for the HSLC examination.

However, if the parent school is not conducting re-admissions, students may opt for admission in any other school, provided that the examination centre remains the same as their previous HSLC 10th examination.

It is important for candidates to note that their registration numbers for re-admission will remain unchanged.