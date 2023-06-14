NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Heavy and incessant rains have damaged the temporary dyke guarding the power house of under construction Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Power plant in Lakhimpur disctrict of Assam near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The dyke breach at the Subansiri dam in Lakhimpur district of Assam took place on Wednesday (June14) morning.

Heavy torrential rail caused flash flood with high rising tides hitting the hill slopes on either side of river Subansiri near the SLHEP-Gerukamukh causing landslides and rise of water levels.

The current of the rising water of Subansiri breached the dyke, constructed temporarily for the powerhouse of the plant, inundating the area.

According to an NHPC official at Gerukamukh, the breached dyke was supposed to be brought down in coming days and its breaching means no threat for the power house.

It may be mentioned that the SLHEP-Gerukamukh has been plagued with similar landslides and breaching of coffer dams every monsoon throughout its construction period.