Shillong: The Fisheries Department of Meghalaya has announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sale of formalin-laced fish imported from outside the state.

This decision was made during a meeting between the fisheries department and various associations representing fish growers, wholesalers, and retailers.

Minister AL Hek informed the media that the associations presented an inspection report from the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s Rask Force Team, stating that no formalin, ammonia, banned substances, toxic products, or chemicals were used in any manner in the fish tested for export.

However, recent tests conducted by the state’s Food and Safety Department revealed that 30 out of 42 samples of imported fish tested positive for formalin, leading to a ban on their sale for 15 days.

To ascertain the truth behind these contradictory findings, the Fisheries Department decided to establish a fact-finding committee.

Minister Hek stated that he has informed the department’s Secretary to expect the committee’s report within a day or two, indicating the urgency with which the matter is being addressed.

Minister Hek also emphasized that the ban on the sale of fish should not be prolonged, as it could adversely affect the livelihoods of fish dealers.

He proposed the establishment of a centralized unloading centre where all fish entering the state from different parts of the country can be inspected.

The minister assured that appropriate action would be taken against any illegal practices uncovered during the investigation.

Furthermore, Minister Hek highlighted the success of the aquaculture mission in Meghalaya, stating that it has significantly increased fish output in the state from 32% to 50%.

He expressed the government’s goal of encouraging individuals to pursue fish farming as a sustainable livelihood option, thereby preventing rural-to-urban migration.