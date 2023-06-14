London: A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Kontham Tejaswini, was tragically stabbed to death in Wembley, London.

Tejaswini, who had travelled to London for higher studies, was allegedly attacked by her Brazilian flatmate at their residential property around 10 am on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Tejaswini succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while a 28-year-old woman was also injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sets deadline for completion of flyovers

Vijay, a cousin of Tejaswini residing in Hyderabad, shared that the accused was a Brazilian man who had recently moved into the shared accommodation where Tejaswini lived with her friends.

The accused had been residing there for less than a week. Tejaswini arrived in London in March last year to pursue her Master’s degree.

Two individuals, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Also Read: Assam: V&AC arrests two lat mandals for bribery

The male suspect remains in custody, while the female suspect has been released without further action, according to a statement by the police.

Additionally, a 23-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Metropolitan Police had previously sought the public’s assistance in locating Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, who has now been taken into custody.