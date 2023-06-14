Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Wednesday apprehended two Lat Mandals in separate incidents involving bribery in Assam.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh from Bhuragaon Revenue Circle in Morigaon and Diganta Baruah from Nazira Revenue Circle in Sivasagar.

Jalaluddin Sheikh was caught at his residence when he accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was offered to facilitate the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a brick kiln.

Also Read: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/assam/assam-cbi-takes-over-investigation-of-si-junmoni-rabhas-death-case.html

Acting on the complaint, the authorities promptly conducted the operation and apprehended Sheikh red-handed.

In another operation conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Diganta Baruah was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Also Read: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/assam/assam-heavy-rain-triggers-dyke-breach-at-subansiri-dam-in-lakhimpur.html

Baruah, a Lat Mandal from Nazira Revenue Circle, was involved in issuing trace maps and land-holding number certificates. He was arrested on the spot as he accepted the bribe from the complainant.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Jalaluddin Sheikh, Lot Mandal of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle, Morigaon at his residence immediately after he accepted Rs. 20,000/- as bribe from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/xe4AGitFQQ — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) June 14, 2023

The deparment took to Twitter to announce the successful operations. He tweeted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Jalaluddin Sheikh, Lot Mandal of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle, Morigaon at his residence immediately after he accepted Rs. 20,000/- as a bribe from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln.”

2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Diganta Baruah, Lot Mandal of Nazira Revenue Circle, Sivasagar immediately after he accepted bribe from the complainant for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/UuYmZp5aaE — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) June 14, 2023

In another tweet, it further stated, “2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Diganta Baruah, Lot Mandal of Nazira Revenue Circle, Sivasagar immediately after he accepted a bribe from the complainant for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate.”