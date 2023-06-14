Guwahati: Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has officials of the Public Works Department (PWD – Roads) and contractors to ensure that Maligaon and Zoo Road flyovers are completed as soon as possible.

The primary objective of the meeting was to enhance transportation infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma provided specific directives to the officials, emphasizing the need to complete the Maligaon flyover by July 31, 2023, and the Zoo Road flyover by August 31, 2023.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of strictly adhering to safety measures throughout the construction process to ensure the well-being of workers and the safety of the general public.

In recent weeks, there have been some incidents at the construction sites, resulting in falling objects that damaged vehicles and caused injuries to two commuters.

Acknowledging the significance of these mishaps, Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the imperative of enforcing stringent safety protocols to prevent any such incidents and safeguard the welfare of all those involved.

Both these flyovers are expected to ease the movement of traffic in some of the crucial locations in Guwahati.

These flyover projects exemplify the state government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Assam’s infrastructure and transportation networks, thereby fostering economic growth and improving the overall quality of life for residents.