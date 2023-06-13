Guwahati: In yet another unfortunate incident at the under-construction flyover in Maligaon of Guwahati, Assam, two individuals were severely injured on Tuesday after an iron shuttering slab fell on them.

The slab fell from above, striking the two people who were underneath the flyover project at the time of the accident.

The incident also resulted in damage to a nearby vehicle.

Also Read: Assam | Schools in landslide-prone areas of Dima Hasao district closed

The injured victims were promptly rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

Further details regarding the incident are currently awaited.

This incident follows the emergence of a video on social media last week, depicting sparks from ongoing welding works at the flyover falling perilously onto vehicles passing directly beneath it.

Also Read: Sulanjana Dutta becomes first woman officer from Assam to be appointed Chief General Manager of State Bank of India

The video, shared on Twitter by Congress leader Gauravv Somani, raised concerns about the lack of security measures in place during the construction process at the site.

Somani questioned the absence of safety protocols and highlighted the potential danger posed to vehicles carrying inflammable substances, as well as two-wheelers passing through the area.