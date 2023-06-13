HAFLONG: Schools located in landslide prone areas of Dima Hasao district of Assam have been closed for five days starting Tuesday (May 13).

This decision to order closure of schools in landslide-prone areas of Dima Hasao was taken by the district authorities following forecast of heavy rainfall in Assam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall across Northeast, including Assam, over the next few days.

A notification regarding closure of schools in Dima Hasao district of Assam was issued by the inspector of schools.

The notification stated that all educational institutions in landslide-prone areas under Greater Haflong, Harangajao, Mahur areas would remain closed for five days.

Dima Hasao was the worst flood and landslide affected district in Assam last year with nearly 200 people losing their lives.

18 people in Dima Hasao district of Assam had lost their lives last year due to landslides.

It may be mentioned here that at least 575 people, including 97 children, from three districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods this year.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three districts – Udalguri district, Sonitpur district and Cachar district have been affected by the first wave of floods in the state.