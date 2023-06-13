KOHIMA: After Assam and West Bengal, the “mango outreach” initiative adopted by Bangladesh has now made its way to the Northeast state of Nagaland.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has sent “finest quality mangoes” to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

After receiving basketful of mangoes, sent by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that he was ‘honoured’.

“I’m honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon’ble PM of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina,” the Nagaland CM tweeted.

He added: “I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened.”

I'm honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon'ble PM of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina. I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened under the leadership of @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Ji. Best wishes to the people of Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/EC8dAdl5nB — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 13, 2023

Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had sent 600 kg of mangoes as a gift to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received at least 300 kg of mangoes as gift from the Bangladesh PM.

Finest qualities of mangoes are being sent by the Bangladesh authorities to governors, chief minister, leaders and other dignitaries from the Northeast every year.

This initiative to send mangoes as gifts to dignitaries from the Northeast is an initiative by Bangladesh to deepen its ties with India, especially the Northeast region of the country.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast region of India and Bangladesh hold immense significance for each other.

The Northeast region is connected with mainland India with a narrow land mass, 22-kilometres in breadth, known as the “Siliguri corridor” or the “chicken’s neck”.

With improvement in ties between the two countries, India foresees Bangladesh as a viable option for connecting the mainland India with its Northeast region via roads, railways and waterways.