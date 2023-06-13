Dimapur: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik distributed appointment letters to 48 new recruits of the northeast region in various central government departments, including banks, railways and postal department, at a Rozgar Mela held at the IMC hall in Dimapur on Tuesday.

Although 58 new appointees from the region were to be handed over the offer letters at the job mela on the day, 10 recruits could not make it to the programme.

A visually impaired candidate was the first appointee to receive his appointment letter from Bhoumik in today’s Rozgar Mela here. He got recruitment in the State Bank of India.

The Rozgar Mela, held in 43 locations across India to distribute appointment letters in various central government departments as the state governments and UTs supporting the initiative, was held in Dimapur for the second time. The first Rozgar Mela was held at the same venue on May 16.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Bhoumik said the Rozgar Mela is a golden opportunity for the new recruits to contribute to nation-building and in taking the country forward.

“Your appointments in various government departments carry huge responsibilities,” she told the new recruits.

Stressing that connectivity is crucial for overall development of a region, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid special emphasis on infrastructure development of the northeast such as rail, road and air connectivity.

Bhoumik also highlighted the various programmes initiated by the PM like start-up India, stand up India and Mudra loan scheme for employment generation in the country.