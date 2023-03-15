Agartala: Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik has resigned from the post of MLA which she won in the recently held Assembly election in Tripura.

At the recently ended assembly elections in the state, Pratima was elected from her native Dhanpur assembly constituency against CPI (M) candidate Kaushik Chanda.

Speaking to media persons here, Bhoumik said, “My best wishes to the Pro-tem speaker Binay Bhusan Das as the BJP has selected him for the post and today, he assumed charge of his office.”

She said that she won the Dhanpur assembly Constituency on March 02 and accordingly as she is holding two respectful posts which is not permissible, she had to resign.

“The BJP central leadership had directed me to contest in the Dhanpur assembly constituency despite being a member of Lok Sabha and Union Minister of State. And, on the advice of my party, I tendered my resignation from the post of MLA in Dhanpur seat to the Protem Speaker in the state assembly premises”, she added.

Bhoumik was accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath.