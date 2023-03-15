Guwahati: Four heritage water sites were identified among the 75 Water Heritage Structures by the committee constituted by Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal speaking about this said, “The meandering flow of our Assam’s waters carry with them our heritage & history. A moment of great pride for Assam as 4 heritage water sites have been identified among the 75 Water Heritage Structures by the committee constituted by Ministry of Jal Shakti.”

— Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) March 13, 2023

With the announcement, a statement by the ministry read, “There is no provision under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 to declare a site as a Water Heritage Site under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). However, the Ministry of Jal Shakti had constituted a Committee to identify 75 Water Heritage Structure (WHS) in reference to 75 years of India’s Independence.”

A total of 421 nominations were received through States/UTs, Central Agencies, NGOs and the general public and out of which Committee has recommended 75 water heritage structures of which four were from Assam.

The Water Heritage Structures of India are spread across various states and union territories.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have one such structure, while Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Gujarat each have four, three, and five respectively. Bihar and Chhattisgarh have two and one structures respectively, and Delhi has one.

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand each have one structure, with Karnataka having five.

Kerala has two structures, and Ladakh has one. Madhya Pradesh has six, Maharashtra has four, Manipur has one, Meghalaya has one, Mizoram has one, Odisha has two, Punjab has one, Puducherry has one, Rajasthan has seven, Tamil Nadu has seven, Telangana has four, Tripura has one, Uttar Pradesh has four, Uttarakhand has two, and West Bengal has one.