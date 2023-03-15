Guwahati: In a joint operation between the Kokrajhar police and Kachugaon forest division, a “YouTuber” was apprehended for capturing parakeets from the wild and offering them for sale on his YouTube channel.

Two parakeets were recovered and seized from his possession. The arrest was made following a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to the principal chief conservator of forests, Assam, and divisional forest officer, Kachugaon.

Also Read: Assam: Property tax collection will be in accordance with GDP, says Urban Affairs Minister

A preliminary offence report has been registered against the accused for poaching, capturing, and selling wild parakeets in violation of the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, which considers parakeets as protected species.

Saloni Sakaria, PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator, said, “Capturing, buying, selling, or caging parakeets is illegal and can result in a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 25,000 or both.”

Also Read: Assam: ISO demands SEBA Chairman to step down

She added, “Caged birds have nothing to sing about. Birds belong in the sky, never in cages, and we urge anyone who is keeping a bird in this way to turn them into their local forest department or an animal protection group for rehabilitation and to be reunited with a flock.”

The illegal bird trade is a major issue in the region but it is often neglected by officials. Actions are seen only when someone makes a complaint.