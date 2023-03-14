Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly has been informed by Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal that property tax will now be collected in accordance with the proportion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the state.

The minister was replying to a notice from Congress member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha during the third day of the budget session on Tuesday.

Singhal revealed that for the past four decades, there has been a disparity in the fixation of property tax in all towns by municipal boards.

He further highlighted the various property tax amounts being collected in different municipality areas in the state, such as Rs 2,400 per 1,000 sq ft in Dibrugarh, Rs 18,506 in Tinsukia, Rs 11,600 in Jorhat, Rs 5,500 in Bongaigaon, Rs 2,500 in Goalpara, Rs 10,600 in Barpeta, Rs 352 in Kharupetia, Rs 7,600 in Moran, and Rs 420 in Mariani.

The minister also noted that the state government is planning to dispose of all legacy waste in all 102 municipality areas of the state, with each municipality having its own plant to treat, process, and rehabilitate the waste through a process of bio-mining.

He concluded by noting that the state government is striving to ensure that all municipal bodies are able to collect the property tax in accordance with the GDP growth of the state.