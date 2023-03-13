Guwahati: On the second day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended for the day after he disrupted proceedings.

The incident happened when Ali accused the state revenue minister of providing false information regarding the eviction drive at Satra Kanara village in the Barpeta district on December 2022 and wanted to raise supplementary questions about it.

Also Read: Assam: Heroin worth Rs 30 crore seized in Karbi Anglong

Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary interrupted and restrained him from speaking, which led to Ali protesting in front of the speaker’s podium.

Also Read: Assam: ISO demands compensation for students for mental harassment over HSLC exam cancellation

Two marshals later removed Ali from the Assembly.

This resulted in his suspension for the day.