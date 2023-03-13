In its continued fight against trafficking of drugs and other narcotics, Karbi Anglong Police on Sunday seized 5 kg heroin worth Rs 30 crore from a vehicle in Khatkhati area.

The vehicle was enroute Nagaon from Dimapur.

Police claimed that the consignment was concealed and packed in 390 soap cases.





“The consignment was concealed by making a secret chamber in upper part of the vehicle’s body. The secret chamber was welded properly to hide the consignment,” SDPO Bokajan John Das told the media.





Based on specific input, the police set up a naka along the highway near SBI Khatkhati branch and intercepted the white Bolero (AS 09 J 4746) that was coming from Dimapur around 10 a.m. Police arrested the driver Mohammad Fujel Ahmed (41), resident of Islam Nagar, Hojai district Assam.

Upon interrogation, the police claimed that Fujel confessed that the consignment from Dimapur was supposed to be dropped in a particular place near the Nagaon bypass.





The operation was carried out under the supervision of the SDPO and assisted by officer in-charge of Khatkhati police station Ramen Bardoloi along with other security forces, including CRPF personnel.