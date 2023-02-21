GUWAHATI: The police in Assam has made the “biggest drug haul so far”.

The police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam have recovered and seized Heroin worth over Rs 25 crore.

The heroin consignment seized in Karbi Anglong district of Assam weighed over 4 kg.

Two people have also been apprehended by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam in connection with the seizure.

“A truck was intercepted and our sniffer warrior ‘Danny’ of Assam police dog squad, sniffed out 4.109 kg of suspected heroin,” the Karbi Anglong police said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the seizure of the drugs as the “biggest haul so far”.

He also congratulated the Assam police for the “excellent work”.