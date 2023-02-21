GUWAHATI: The double murder case in Guwahati has rocked the entire state of Assam and the nation as a whole.

Prime accused Vandana Kalita and other two accused in the case – Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka – allegedly killed Vandana’s husband and mother-in law.

Later, the trio dumped the body parts of the mother-son duo in the hills of Meghalaya.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year.

The murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday (February 19), seven months after the murder took place.

The incident took place at Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Earlier, the Assam police had reportedly confessed of committing the crime.

Also read: Assam | Guwahati double murder: I am being framed, says prime accused Vandana Kalita

However, Vandana Kalita – the prime accused in the Guwahati double murder case in Assam has refuted the allegations levelled against her.

Speaking to the media, Vandana Kalita has claimed that she did not commit the alleged murders of her husband and mother-in-law.

Vandana, in fact, has claimed that she is being framed in the double murder case, which has rocked the entire state of Assam.

“I am being framed,” said Vandana Kalita while speaking to a local news channel in Assam on Tuesday (February 21) morning.

Also read: Guwahati double murder: Barbaric act, says Assam minister Pijush Hazarika

HOW THE MURDERS HAPPENED? WHAT ASSAM POLICE SAID?

Vandana Kalita (32), a gym trainer by profession, confessed to killing her husband, Amarjyoti Dey, and mother-in-law Shankari Dey, in cold blood, Assam police said.

After the murders, Vandana, with the help of her suspected lover, Dhanti Kalita, and her friend, Arup Das, chopped the bodies into multiple pieces.

The trio then drove to neighbouring Meghalaya using Dhanti’s car to dispose of the dismembered body parts in the hilly areas, Assam police said.

Showing no signs of remorse after snuffing out two lives, Vandana apparently led a normal life.

Assam police said after committing the crime, Vandana had performed Satyanarayan Puja in the same house in Narengi where she killed her husband.

This happened in October, two months after she murdered her husband.

Vandana was also active on social media after the murders.

She visited many religious places and shared inspirational quotes on her social media accounts as well, Assam police said.

JULY 26:

Vandana killed her mother-in-law on July 26 at the latter’s residence in Chandmari area of Guwahati.

Shankari Dey, the mother-in-law of Vandana Kalita, used to live alone in a flat.

Vandana and Arup first strangled Shankari with a pillow and then hit her head with a rolling pin.

They then chopped the body into five pieces and packed them into polythene bags.

All throughout the act, Dhanti – the suspected lover of Vandana Kalita – stood guard outside.

JULY 27:

The trio then carried the bags to Dhanti’s Hyundai accent, who is a cab driver by profession, and drove to Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji in the wee hours of July 27 where they dumped the pieces in a ditch.

They disposed of the severed head and machete used in the murder in different places.

AUGUST 17:

Amarjyoti Dey, the husband of Vandana Kalita, was killed on August 17 in a similar manner in the couple’s Narengi apartment.

On August 17, Amarjyoti Dey was beaten on the head with an iron rod with the help of Dhanti and Arup.

They killed him, cut his body into several pieces and wrapped them in polythene.

AUGUST 18:

They dumped the body parts in a deep ditch on Dawki Road the next day (August 18) of the murder.

They used knives, rollers and rods in both murders.

Police, meanwhile, confirmed that the chopped body parts were not stashed in the refrigerator as was speculated earlier.