Guwahati: Assam scores high in school education.

Yes, the state has made excellent progress in school education across the key parameters, as per the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25 report.

The report was unveiled by the Ministry of Education.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, attributed the success to the government’s consistent commitment to learning outcomes.

Pegu shared his thoughts with the media at the SSA office on Wednesday.

The UDISE+ report displayed progress in reduction of dropout rates, better enrolment ratios and strong retention in primary, secondary and senior secondary levels.

The fall in lower primary dropout rates at 3.8% is a “major achievement” for Assam, Pegu noted.

However, he added that the Tinsukia district has the highest dropout rate.

Policies like Shiksha Setu, that focuses on artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring of attendance, state’s concentration on infrastructure and innovative learning environments are some of the reasons behind this success.

Pegu also announced selection of 15 teachers out of 427 applicants for the prestigious Kriti Shikshak Award ahead of the Teacher’s Day.

However, those from from “C” and “D” grade schools were not eligible.

The awards will be presented on September 5 (Teacher’s Day) at Tezpur University.

Additionally, six colleges getting an “A” grade will be feted.

Pegu also informed that soccer had been inducted into the co-curricular framework keeping in mind its popularity in the state.