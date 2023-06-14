Guwahati: In a major operation along the Assam-Tripura border, the police in Karimganj seized a staggering quantity of cough syrup bottles worth several crores of rupees.

The seizure, amounting to over 95,000 bottles, was made in the Karimganj district, and two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.

Also Read: Assam: CBI takes over investigation of SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Karimganj police intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari area near the Assam-Tripura border.

Upon searching the vehicles, the police discovered and seized a total of 95,360 bottles of cough syrup.

Also Read: Assam: V&AC arrests two lat mandals for bribery

The value of the seized bottles is estimated to be worth several crores of rupees.

“We have intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari check gate and recovered 95,360 bottles of cough syrup. We have also apprehended two persons. Further investigation is ongoing,” stated a police official.