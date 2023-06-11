Guwahati: Two persons, including a woman, were killed after being run over by a train in South Assam’s Karimganj district.

Officials said the incident took place between the Baraigram and Kanaibazar railway stations in Karimganj district around 2.40 am on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Jayanta Das and Archana Nath.

Jayanta hailed from Chandrapur, Bazaricherra while Archana was a native of Baraigram.

Railway police personnel of Baraigram outpost on Saturday morning recovered the bodies from the spot and sent them to Karimganj civil hospital for post-mortem, the sources said.

A police officer said an investigation into the case is underway, said a police official.