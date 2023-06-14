Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), has directed the state government to exempt hospitals from power cuts and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to healthcare institutions.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh, emphasized the critical importance of continuous power supply for hospitals and suggested the implementation of backup plans, such as diesel generator sets, to address any future power shortfalls.

According to the state, hospitals connected by high-tension feeder lines are generally exempt from power outages.

However, it has come to light that even the Shillong Civil Hospital does not have a high-tension feeder line serving the entire facility.

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences has been spared power cuts, as per the state’s information.

The court acknowledged the need to enhance the quality of healthcare services across the state, including the provision of better equipment, more medical experts, and larger facilities.

However, it emphasized that ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to hospitals is of utmost importance.

Power is essential for operating life support machines and potentially supplying oxygen to patients.

The court further directed the state government to develop a backup plan in the event of power outages.

“It is hoped that the recent rains will help improve the situation. However, the state must have a rational and equitable plan B in place in case power outages occur,” stated the court.

The state has reported a rise in the water levels of Umiam due to substantial rainfall, leading to increased power generation.

Additionally, the state has purchased power from the National Thermal Power Corporation since the beginning of June 2023.

Exploring the possibility of procuring power from the open grid is also under consideration to supplement the existing supply.

The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the state government to submit a status report on the matter before the next hearing scheduled for July 5.