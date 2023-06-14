Guwahati: Guwahati-based and the first from North East India, Jettwings Airways is the latest entrant in the aviation sector, announced on Wednesday after it obtained the no objection certificate (NOC) to operate Scheduled Commuter Air Transport Services in India.

The airline is targeting to commence flights in October and plans to provide regional connectivity to passengers initially in the Northeast and eastern regions under the government’s UDAN scheme.

Upon receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Jettwings Airways intends to introduce a modern fleet of aircraft, including turbofan and turbo-propelled ones, to offer premium economy services for regional travel.

Jettwings Airways aspires to revolutionize regional connectivity by delivering superior service, comfort, and convenience to passengers. The company aims to capitalize on the government’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which has led to improved trade, economic growth, and tourism development in various regions.

Sanjive Narain, Chairman of Jettwings Airways, expressed confidence in the airline’s ability to make a significant impact on the Northeast region by enhancing connectivity and creating new economic opportunities.

The company expects to receive two aircraft by October and plans to commence flight operations immediately upon their arrival.

It also disclosed plans to lease at least five planes within a year, with suggestions from the government for suitable lessors.

Jettwings Airways has allocated Rs 100 crore as initial funding for the project.

Recognizing the demand for reliable and efficient regional connectivity, Jettwings Airways has assembled a team of experienced aviation professionals.

The airline also intends to introduce a loyalty program to reward frequent flyers.

Sanjay Aditya Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Jettwings Airways, emphasized the significance of an airline originating from the Northeast with a strong presence in India.

The airline’s preparations are underway as it approaches takeoff, focusing on conducting business with excellence and serving the needs of its customers.