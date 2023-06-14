Guwahati: In a significant move to simplify the admission process for undergraduate studies, the Assam government has introduced the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal, named eSamarth.

The portal was inaugurated today by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

The eSamarth portal, developed under the Samarth eGov, aims to centralize and streamline the admission procedures for State Universities and Government-aided colleges across Assam.

The portal will serve as a one-stop platform for students to facilitate their application process.

Starting tonight at 10:00 pm, students can visit http://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in, the official website of the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal, to submit their applications and track their admission status.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sets deadline for completion of flyovers in Guwahati

The portal is designed to provide easy access to information about various courses and institutions, ensuring transparency and eliminating delays or errors commonly associated with manual admission processes.

Launched Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal under @Samarth_eGov to streamline the admission process of all State Universities and Govt-aided colleges across the state. The portal https://t.co/7VfHlSja8T will be open from 10:00 pm tonight.



Advisor to Dept of Education… pic.twitter.com/jRW4Tlyf7Y — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 14, 2023

Samarth eGov, also known as the “Society for Advancement of Multiple Activities and Rehabilitation through Technology and Humanity,” has been at the forefront of implementing innovative solutions in the education sector.

Also Read: Assam Police seizes over 95,000 bottles of contraband cough syrup in Karimganj

In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), Samarth eGov has developed the University Information Management System Project, which automates processes in universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) nationwide.

With features such as centralized application submission, real-time tracking of admission status, and comprehensive course and institution information, the portal aims to simplify the admission process for students.