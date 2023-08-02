Imphal: An 18-member delegation of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the state.

The team, led by its chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, apprised the governor of the volatile situation at the relief camps in two districts of Manipur, Churachandpur and Moirang.

The team also expressed their concerns over the impact of the situation on students from other northeastern states.

The team arrived in Imphal on Tuesday and interacted with the displaced people at the relief camps. They will meet Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday to discuss further steps to restore peace in the state.

At Raj Bhavan, the NESO delegation requested the governor to take a special initiative to protect the academic career of the students in Manipur and other northeastern states.

They also submitted a memorandum to the governor, urging her to take all steps to restore peace in Manipur.

The governor assured the delegation that efforts are on to restore peace and harmony in the state.

She said that hatred and mistrust among the communities must be removed and that student bodies can play a major role in imparting a sense of brotherhood among the youths of different communities in the state.

The governor informed the delegation that she will raise their concerns with the prime minister and that steps to protect the academic career of the students will be taken up.

She appealed to the delegation to share their cooperation in the efforts to restore peace and harmony in Manipur so that all can live with harmony and brotherhood.