IMPHAL: A delegation of the Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO), on Tuesday (August 01), arrived at Imphal in Manipur.

The NESO delegation is led by chairman of the organisation Samuel B Jyrwa.

It also includes senior leaders of different students’ bodies of the Northeast.

The NESO delegation comprises representatives from the Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Also read: Investigations are too lethargic: Supreme Court on probes into Manipur violence cases

The NESO delegation, during its trip to violence-hit Manipur, will meet representatives of different civil society organisations of the state.

It will also visit relief camps sheltering people from both the conflicting communities of Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur.

The NESO team will also meet the governor and chief minister of Manipur.

“This NESO team is visiting Manipur in an effort to bring an end to conflict and restore normalcy in the state,” said Samuel B Jyrwa.