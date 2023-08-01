Imphal: A local court in Manipur sentenced a 39-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor inside his office room at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The Court also directed Thokchom Suraj, 39, an ECG technician of the RIMS to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of the fine, the convict has to undergo another 3 months of simple imprisonment.

The period which the convict had already undergone during the investigation and trial of the case was also set off from the prison term.

Further, the Court directed the State Government to provide Rs 1,50,000 to the victim and her family from the Victim Compensation fund or other schemes. The

Manipur Fast Track Special Court Number 1 on Monday has given the sentence under section 6 of the POCSO Act for committing sexual assault on a minor victim on October 3, 2019, at around 3 am inside the EGC room of the RIMS.

On the same Court on July 27 convicted Thokchom Suraj, 39, of Kullen of Keishamthong Moirang Ningthou Leikai in Imphal West district.

Convict Thokchom Suraj was produced before the Court from Manipur Central Jail Sajiwa for the sentencing hearing on Monday.

The Special PP submitted that the convict was working as a technician in the ECG room of RIMS Casualty at the relevant time and taking advantage of his official position, he committed a grievous crime while keeping the mother of the victim outside the ECG room.