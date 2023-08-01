GUWAHATI: An organization in trouble-torn Northeast state of Manipur – Brahmapur Seva Sangh – has been on an indefinite hunger strike since July 26, demanding the central government to stop armed confrontations and the ongoing killings in the state.

Over two dozen people, including men and women, are on the indefinite hunger strike owing to the unprecedented violence that has rocked Manipur since the beginning of May this year.

The demonstrators are seen holding placards which read “stop killing, stop burning” and “save humanity”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday (August 01), directed the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to suspend recording of statements of the two Kuki women victims who were victims in the Manipur viral video case until it hears the main case.

The apex court during a previous hearing on July 31 had acknowledged the severity of violence against women in Manipur and described it as being of “unprecedented magnitude”.

The Supreme Court during its next hearing will assess the situation in strife-torn Manipur and make decisions following the viral video case and its implications on violence against women in the state as well as other states.

Earlier on July 31, the CBI took custody of the four accused in the Manipur viral video case till August 2, who were arrested by the Manipur police.

The viral video from Manipur that showed two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of unruly Meitei men was shared widely across social media platforms and had sparked outrage across the country.

Owing to the severity of the act of a group of men parading two women naked on the streets of Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh had ordered the police to investigate the case on priority.

Sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from strife-torn Manipur with clashes breaking out between Meitei and the Kuki tribe following the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

Internet services have been suspended across the state since violence first broke on May 4.

The ethnic violence has so far claimed around 160 lives in the state and scores of people have been forced to leave their houses and take shelter in relief camps.