New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to refrain from recording statements of the survivors of the Manipur sexual violence case, in which two women were allegedly paraded naked by a mob.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud orally told the Solicitor General to ask the CBI to wait since the Court is scheduled to hear at 2 PM today the cases related to Manipur, LiveLaw reported.

The Court is contemplating setting up a panel to record the statements of the survivors and is going to consider the plea for a Special Investigation Team.

Today morning, Advocate Nizam Pasha made an urgent mention before the CJI to inform about the move of the CBI to record the statements of the survivors.

“The CBI is already coming to record the statement of the victims by noon. Let it await the hearing at 2 pm”, Pasha said.

CJI DY Chandrachud assented to the request and said, “Mr SG, just ask them to wait, we’re going to take it at 2 pm today.”

SG agreed to convey the message to the CBI and said that they must have gone in “good faith”.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre and questioned the delay in registering an FIR in the Manipur sexual assault case.

The Top Court, hearing a batch of petitions related to violence in Manipur, said that whatever happened in the northeastern state cannot be justified by saying that it happens elsewhere in the country.