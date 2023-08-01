Guwahati: In a fresh incident of violence in Manipur, miscreants reportedly torched houses of the Kuki community in Imphal last night.

According to reports, suspected militants set the houses belonging to the Kuki community at Zomi Villa in Imphal on fire. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Monday.

This is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Manipur, which has been hit by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. The clashes have claimed at least 150 lives, injured over 1,000 and displaced around 50,000 people. Thousands of houses and religious places have also been burned down.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 14 excavators and a trailer truck engaged in road construction works were set on fire by miscreants on the NH-37 connecting Imphal to Jiribam in Manipur.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre and Manipur government over the violence in the northeastern state. The top court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud called for a broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in Manipur as it was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the ongoing ethnic clashes.

Despite the repeated claims by Manipur Chief Minister that normalcy has returned in Imphal, tonight Cannan veng/Zomi villa, located at the heart of Imphal, is burnt down. Law and order is a far cry in this land of impunity. pic.twitter.com/OSjvjgKk4p — Thongkholal Haokip (@th_robert) July 31, 2023

The apex court termed the sexual assault against women in Manipur “horrendous” and reprimanded the state police saying it does not want the case to be handled by them.

“Time running out for us, there is a great need to have a healing touch in the state,” CJI Chandrchud said, seeking answers from the Centre to a series of questions.