NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday (August 01), came down heavily on the Centre, Manipur government and investigation agencies over probes into cases related to Manipur violence.

Slamming the investigating agencies over probes into Manipur violence cases, the Supreme Court said that “investigations are too lethargic”.

Chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that it appears except in a couple of cases, no arrests were made in most cases.

“There is no arrest at all (in most cases). Investigation is too lethargic, FIRs registered after two months and statements not recorded,” said CJI Chandrachud.

The CJI made this statement while referring to an incident in Manipur, where a woman was dragged out of a car and her son lynched to death.

The Supreme Court said that the incident happened on May 4, while an FIR in connection to the incident was registered only on July 7.

“One thing is very clear there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs,” the Supreme Court said.

Meanwhile, solicitor general (SG) for Manipur government said that officers in all police stations in the state have been directed to be sensitive to sexual violence reported by women and children.

The SG for Manipur government said that in the car wash incident, where tribal women working were allegedly raped and murdered, an investigation is underway.

“37 witnesses have been examined and 14 other employees of the car wash are in the process of examination,” the SG said.

He added: Seven accused were arrested including one juvenile. FIR has been transferred to CBI for early booking of culprits.”

On the other hand, the Supreme Court also directed the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to refrain from recording statements of the survivors of the Manipur viral video case.

The Manipur viral video case relates to two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of unruly Meitei men at Kangpokpi district on May 4.

In fact, the top court is contemplating to set up a panel to record the statements of the survivors and is going to consider the plea for a special investigation team (SIT).