Shillong: Deputy Inspector General of Police (ER), Meghalaya, Davis Marak revealed that an investigation is underway following the emergence of an HNLC (Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council) extortion demand notice on social media.

The outfit, however, has disassociated itself from the matter and denied any connection to the person claiming to be associated with the HNLC and issuing demand notes in its name.

The demand note in question came to light recently and has been circulating on social media platforms.

The person whose name was linked to the demand note has approached the police headquarters and denied his involvement in the incident.

Consequently, police are delving deeper into the matter to ascertain its authenticity and whether someone else might have used the individual’s name for ulterior motives.

In response to the HNLC’s denial of involvement in serving the demand notice, the police have not ruled out the possibility of the person being connected to the outfit.

As the investigation continues, the police are exploring all angles to determine whether the demand notes are genuinely linked to the HNLC or if someone is exploiting the outfit’s name for their own gain.

Regarding the HNLC’s reported call for aid and donations, the top cop has issued a stern warning that any contributions or donations to an unlawful association would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

It has been reported that approximately 100 demand notices have been allegedly served in the name of the outfit to individuals residing across Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

However, despite receiving such information, the police are yet to receive any formal complaint (FIR) from affected individuals.

It may be mentioned that the HNLC is already in a peace talks process and several rounds of discussions have already taken place.